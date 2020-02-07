Daggers add wide man Weston

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of Myles Weston on a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wide man Weston has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for National League rivals Ebbsfleet United this season, including four in the last seven games.

Having started his career as an academy player at Arsenal and Charlton, Weston has featured more than 320 times in the Football League.

You may also want to watch:

He has been capped at England under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, as well as by Antigua & Barbuda.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon was delighted to add Weston to his ranks at Victoria Road, ahead of Saturday's home meeting with Stockport County.

He said: "I signed 'Westie' while I was at Ebbsfleet He is quick, direct, strong and a good goal threat.

"He can play in numerous positions and what I like about him is that he's a winner and has a proper winnter's mentality.

"He will definitely help us oth on and off the pitch."