Search

Advanced search

Daggers add wide man Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:45 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 07 February 2020

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of Myles Weston on a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2021.

Wide man Weston has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for National League rivals Ebbsfleet United this season, including four in the last seven games.

Having started his career as an academy player at Arsenal and Charlton, Weston has featured more than 320 times in the Football League.

You may also want to watch:

He has been capped at England under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, as well as by Antigua & Barbuda.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon was delighted to add Weston to his ranks at Victoria Road, ahead of Saturday's home meeting with Stockport County.

He said: "I signed 'Westie' while I was at Ebbsfleet He is quick, direct, strong and a good goal threat.

"He can play in numerous positions and what I like about him is that he's a winner and has a proper winnter's mentality.

"He will definitely help us oth on and off the pitch."

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Biker airlifted to hospital after Chadwell Heath crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash. Picture: @DJJamieB

Driver caught using dead child’s blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD

Teenager taken to hospital after Barking and Dagenham College campus assault

Emergency services were called to Barking and Dagenham College's Rush Green campus. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council declares a climate emergency

Cllr Irma Freeborn (right) puts forward the climate emergency motion at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart ‘disses’ borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers add wide man Weston

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers blog: Daryl’s men deserved more in Dragons’ deadlock

Ben House celebrates a goal on his Daggers debut against Aldershot (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

World’s best skateboarders back in London

Leticia Bufoni in action

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s progression, and Daggers still in trouble

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Man stabbed inside Barking nightclub

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google
Drive 24