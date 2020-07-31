Daggers sign young winger George Saunders from Hornchurch

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Salvyn Kisitu of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed young winger George Saunders from Isthmian Premier League outfit Hornchurch.

Saunders, who attracted interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Reading during his time at the Urchins, will now get his chance to show his worth in the National League.

The winger joined Hornchurch at the start of the 2018/19 season making his debut on August, 11, 2018 in the 3-0 home win vs Leatherhead.

He had a fantastic first season at the club, making 44 appearances and being voted Players’ player of the year.

In 2019/20 George continued his superb form, making a further 40 appearances, scoring on 4 occasions and setting up a further 25 goals.

Hornchurch club statement said: “We’d like to thank George for his time at the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”