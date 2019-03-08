Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed young left-back Will Wood from League One side Accrington Stanley.

The 22-year-old become the Daggers ninth summer signing and joins on a one-year deal following his release from John Coleman's side.

Manager Peter Taylor will be hoping the former Southampton Academy product can provide competition for Liam Gordon for the starting berth.

Wood joins the club having struggled for pitch time at his previous club, he joined Accrington last summer, and only made six appearances.

He was sent out on loan to Havant & Waterlooville where he made eight appearances in which he picked up a red card and two yellows.

The addition of Wood takes the squad up to 18 after the earlier additions of Mitch Brundle, James Dobson, Reece Grant, Will Wright, Bagasan Graham, Harold Odametey, Joan Luque and goalkeeper Josh Strizovic.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks as Taylor looks to strengthen his squad.