New signing Graham is keen to help Dagenham push on after joining from Ebbsfleet

New Dagenham & Redbridge signing Bagasan Graham is hoping to kick on at the Victoria Road outfit during the 2019/20 National League season.

The 26-year-old joins the Daggers on a one-year deal from rivals Ebbsfleet United after two seasons with the Kent club upon his release on July, 1.

The versatile Graham made 26 appearances for Fleet, finding the net twice, while he was also sent out on loan to Chelmsford City during his spell at the club.

"I'm excited, can't wait to kick on, Dagenham is a great club to be at I've heard some good things," Graham told DaggersTV.

"It's been up and down, I'm sure people are aware of the stuff that has been going on, but away from that I'm just looking to move on and start a new chapter with Dagenham.

"I want to push on and hopefully have a successful time here."

The former Dulwich Hamlet left winger has revealed his target are simple ahead of the 2019/20 season while he also revealed he can play in a number of different positions.

"I'm left footed, I can use my right foot obviously, but I'm a left sided player.

"Left wing is my preferred position, but I can play anywhere down the left side.

"My personal aim is just to have an amazing season and hopefully achieve a lot with the club."

Graham, who has spent time at clubs including Boreham Wood, Gloucester City and AFC Telford United during his career while also playing for Cheltenham Town, Chelmsford City as well as Dulwich Hamlet and Ebbsfleet, is looking forward to linking up with manager Peter Taylor and assistant Terry Harris.

"They're very good people, we've had great conversations, they're happy to work with me and I'm happy to work with them.

"If you look at their pedigree, they've had great success in the past, so let's hope we'll have great success this season."

The Londoner is also hoping the club continues in the direction it's heading in.

"It's all positive news and that's what you want to be involved in a club that's got a lot of positive news and with the investment that the club is receiving hopefully it can push us on."

The former Fleet man becomes the fourth summer signing at the club following in the footsteps of Joan Luque, Josh Strizovic, and Harold Odametey.