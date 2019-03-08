Daggers new addition Grant is looking to improve under experienced management

Abdeen Abdul and Chris Barry of Romford chase down Reece Grant of Heybridge

New Dagenham & Redbridge forward Reece Grant is excited to improve on his game under the experienced managerial team.

The 24-year-old joins the Daggers on a two-year deal from National League rivals Aldershot Town for an undisclosed fee.

The former Braintree Town man is looking forward to getting started and working with manager Peter Taylor, assistant Terry Harris and linking back up with first-team coach Jody Brown.

"I'm delighted and excited that we finally got it over the line, now I just can't wait to get going," Grant told DaggersTV.

"It's a big pull, working with somebody like Peter Taylor who has managed England and various clubs and someone like Terry who has been in this league and got out of it many times is something I'm looking forward.

"With their experience I'll learn a lot and I think we can really kick on and do well this year."

The forward played for Brown when he was manager at Heybridge Swift in the 2016/17 season.

Grant went on to bag 26 goals to help his team avoid relegation in the Isthmian North.

"I'm delighted that was another key factor in coming here as well, I know Jody really well as I've worked with him before, he brought out the best in me.

"I know with him on the training pitch he's going to push me and I know I can improve my game along with him, Terry and Peter."

In total he scored 13 times in 40 league games for the Iron including five in 15 last season before making the move to the Shots in November.

The striker then netted another six times in 21 appearances for Aldershot as he tried to help them avoid relegation.

And now he is hoping he can continue where he left off last season and score plenty of goals for his new club.

"I went there and had a good return of goals down there; I'm looking forward to being here and working with some of the players that are here already.

"I can't wait to get started, kick on with my form, have a strong pre-season and take that into the season."

Grant however says he will not reveal his personal targets and instead will just tick them off as he goes during the upcoming campaign.

"I don't like to put it out there to everybody, but once I hit them targets I tick them off and keep pushing to see how far I can go."