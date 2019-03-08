Daggers Wood looking forward to the challenge of the National League

Dagenham & Redbridge new signing Will Wood is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the National League this campaign.

The 22-year-old left-back joined the Daggers on a one-year deal following his release from Accrington Stanley at the end of his contract.

But the former Southampton Academy product spent a short spell on loan with Havant & Waterlooville last season and is hoping to use his knowledge of the league to his advantage.

"I like the challenge it's a good demanding league, I'm looking forward to it, and hopefully I can get as many games under my belt as I can," Wood told DaggersTV.

"I had a taste of the National League last year and I also had a taste of League One as well, it's not too big a difference really, but it's a good challenge for me."

The left-back also revealed he was excited to join the ambitious club and felt manager Peter Taylor share his vision of getting into the Football League.

"I'm very happy because it's a club that wants to go forward, they've got new investment thanks to the owners, and I spoke to the gaffer and his plans for the season are to take the club forward.

"When I spoke to the gaffer, we had a good chat and he said that he wants to get the club back into the Football League, and I want to be back in the Football League as well so I think we share the same ambitions.

"I think we can do that as well.

"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and hopefully building good relationships and hit the ground running."

Wood admitted last season was a new challenge for him as he had to move up north to play for Accrington Stanley after spenting his entire career down south before that move.

"It was a big change really, moving in the complete opposite direction of the country, it's nice to be back down south but I learnt a lot of lessons there and added a lot to my game.

"When I went on loan to Havant & Waterlooville I got some experience in the National League."