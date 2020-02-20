Dagenham boss McMahon facing selection headaches

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is facing a selection headache heading into their clash with Solihull Moors this weekend.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

Daggers welcome James Shan's side to Victoria Road on Saturday on the back of a postponed fixture with league leaders Barrow.

They were due to make the long trip north but the fixture was called off due to the downpour and wind sparked by Storm Dennis.

Boss McMahon now faces a tricky job in selecting his starting line-up with Chike Kandi impressing from the bench in recent weeks.

Angelo Balanta and Harry Phipps have returned from injury as well, while plenty of others are working hard to earn themselves a spot in the line-up.

"Granty (Reece Grant), Quigs (Joe Quigley) are training well, we've got a lot of good players outside the squad and I think the players outside the starting 11 are training so well that they're making the ones in the 11 perform," said McMahon.

"Long may that continue as I want headaches."

Since McMahon's arrival at the club Daggers are unbeaten in three league fixtures with a victory over Notts County and draws with Wrexham and Stockport County.

And the former Ebbsfleet United boss insisted they must just continue building on the performances while he also praised his squad's defensive efforts.

"We need to just keep building on what we've been doing really, we've conceded one goal in the three league games, I think we've defended really well," he added.

"We've put on what I would consider winning performances in lots of the games as well.

"We need to build on that, good habits, good performances and keep building our confidence up."

Dagenham still sit 20th in the National League, just one point above the relegation zone.

But McMahon admitted they will never be playing for draws despite needing points to ensure survival with just 13 matches left to play this season.

"Every game we go to play in we're going to win it, we're not going to draw games, we want to win them," he said.