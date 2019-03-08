Cheap goals were costly at Solihull Moors says Dagenham boss Taylor

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says giving away cheap goals cost them away to Solihull Moors as they fell to a second consecutive defeat.

Goals from James Ball and Paul McCallum sealed the three points for Tim Flowers' men despite an equaliser from Daggers striker Reece Grant at Damson Park.

The defeat sees the Daggers drop down to 14th in the National League but still only four points off the play-off places.

"We gave ourselves a massive hurdle to overcome on the strength that we gave away an early goal," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"A very poor goal, we should have had enough bodies in the areas to prevent it, but it was a cheap and easy goal for Solihull and that's the last thing we needed to do.

"It's a difficult place to come, they've got one of the strongest squads and they're a good team.

"In the end we got a goal back, which was a great header from Reece Grant and a great ball from Alex McQueen, so we at least came in at half-time 1-1.

"We then calmed Solihull down, they caused us less problems, and we made a slight few adjustments.

"They caused us less problems second-half, but they scored again an easy goal, we can't allow a centre forward who is known for getting on the end of crosses that much space."

The boss blamed the goals on players switching off at crucial moments in the match.

"Switching off, its individual errors, its defenders not taking enough responsibility.

"We've got central defenders in there that the minute it was going to get crossed and it was obvious it was going to get crossed in for McCallum in the second-half we should be at least nearly marking him.

"We didn't, we allowed the cross to come in, and he got a header so it's a poor goal."

He added: "Overall I think the performance was average, I didn't think there was anyone with a real spark, and we needed a little bit more cleverness and football."

The former England caretaker manager handed a debut to young new loan signing Toby Stevenson in the match.

"He'll get used to us, he's a decent left full-back that gets forward well, I'm sure he will have learnt from the experience.

"He had a good 90 minutes, and now he'll have a good week with us as we prepare for the Stockport game."