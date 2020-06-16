Daggers still waiting as National League’s vote delay holds up planning

Daggers have a group hug prior to KO during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge continue to wait for a confirmed outcome to the season and a potential start date for the 2020-21 campaign as they look to plan for the future.

Daggers sat 18th in the National League table and with the outcome set to be decided by points-per-game it will not affect their status in the top league of non-league football.

But delays and uncertainty of when the new season can begin is putting their plans on hold, including their retained list and potential new signings as manager Daryl McMahon knows he will have to improve his squad to achieve the club’s ambitions.

The league sat down for a meeting after news from the EFL to curtail League One and League Two using points-per-game system and playing play-offs.

The deadline for voting on the proposals was understood to have been on Sunday, but there had still been no formal announcement on how the National League season will be decided when the Post went to press.

According to some reports, National League clubs had not received the ordinary resolution or voting form, nor had any communication from the League explaining why they were not sent out on Friday as planned.

And there have also been suggestions that the vote has been delayed, meaning the wait goes on to see how matters will be decided in step one and two.

If the current proposal is to go ahead that would see Barrow promoted to the EFL as champions, returning to the league for the first time in 48 years, while the play-offs would remain in place to decide who would join them.

But with the play-offs in non-league working slightly differently to the EFL, six teams rather than four would earn a shot at going up.

Under PPG, five of those teams are in play-off positions – Harrogate, County, Yeovil, Boreham Wood and Halifax Town.

But the club currently sitting seventh – Stockport County – would drop out of the reckoning, with 11th-placed Barnet taking their place instead.

This was the latest news when we went to print, but a decision is expected today (Wednesday) or later this week, if it’s delayed even further.