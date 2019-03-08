Dagenham look to get back on track away to Stockport

Dagenham & Redbridge will look to put back-to-back defeats in the National League behind them when they make the trip to Stockport County this weekend.

Daggers will make the trip to Edgeley Park on Saturday in a rescheduled fixture after having the original match postponed due to travel issues.

They were due to travel by train for a National League clash on October 12, but due to an incident in the Milton Keynes area, preventing departures from London Euston station, they were not able to get there.

Since both sides subsequently crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth qualifying round and were left without fixtures this weeekend they decided to pencil it in their diary.

Peter Taylor and his side will be desperate to turn their recent fortunes around as they slipped down to 14th in the league table after their 2-1 defeat to Solihull Moors at the weekend.

Although they are expected to remain without key player Angelo Balanta for the clash and could also be missing Luke Croll once again.

Captain Kenny Clark returned last weekend but was not fully fit and the boss is hoping he will be for this encounter.

"He wasn't 100 per cent, he did well to play. He had a gash on his Achilles but he'll be fine by next week," Taylor said.

"We're pleased to have him. We had another injury to Luke Croll, and that is why we couldn't play Luke. Kenny was probably two or three more days away but got on with it."

New loan signing Toby Stevenson will be hoping to start once again after admitting there is plenty more to come from him following his debut away to Solihull.

"For me personally, there is a lot more to come, but it was a difficult game as they played a lot of long balls," he said.

"It will take some time to adapt, it was my first game, but I'll be working on it at training and make sure I put in more headers. It's a good opportunity to come and show what I can do at a good level of football.

"Thanks to the gaffer, Jody (Brown) and Terry (Harris) for bringing me in."

The Charlton Athletic youngster knows he must work hard to keep his place in the team now, adding: "I've got to show what I can do in training, work hard and prove to the gaffer that I want to play, and that I should play."