Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Joe Quigley has joined National League South outfit Billericay Town on loan until April, 8, subject to FA approval.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The striker has made 34 appearances in all competitions, and has registered six goals during his time with the Daggers since joining in the summer after being released by Bromley.

You may also want to watch:

But since the arrival of new manager Daryl McMahon has fallen down the pecking order and has struggled for game time.

He will now join Billericay, who currently sit in 15th position in the National League South, as he looks to help Jamie O'Hara's side improve their fortunes.

Quigley still has another year left on his contract at the Victoria Road outfit and will be hoping he can impress at Billericay to work his way back into the Daggers set-up.

Although by the looks of him being sent out on loan it seems boss McMahon may look to try move the striker on in the summer.