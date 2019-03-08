Daggers suffer defeat to Boreham Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Boreham Wood 3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor looks on before KO during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019 Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor looks on before KO during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered a second consecutive defeat in the National League defeat as they lost 3-0 at home to Boreham Wood.

A brace from Kabongo Tshimanga and a late goal from substitute Justin Shaibu sealed the three points for the visitors at Victoria Road.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor named an unchanged starting line-up from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Halifax Town.

In the opposite dug-out Luke Garrard made one change with Danny Woodards coming in with loanee Jordan Thompson dropping to the bench while Sorba Thomas was also named on the bench following his return from injury.

Boreham Wood put the hosts on the back foot early with a dominant opening 10 minutes - not allowing Daggers much possession at all.

Although it was the Victoria Road outfit with the first real chance as striker Joe Quigley had his effort blocked inside the box after Bagasan Graham whipped a ball from the left flank over to the back post.

It didn't last long though as the visitors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as in-form Kabongo Tshimanga was slid in behind the Daggers defence by Kieran Murtagh before firing inside the left post past Elliot Justham.

In the 29th minute Piero Mingoia tried his luck from distance and only just sent his shot over the crossbar.

Three minutes later boss Taylor made a double substitution with Will Wright and Chike Kandi coming on for James Dobson and Joan Luque to alter to five at the back.

Moments later Wood's Mingoia fired wide after being picked out at the back post.

You may also want to watch:

Daggers did eventually spring to life in the final two minutes of the half and almost levelled the score when Wright picked out Brundle with a corner.

The former Dover Athletic midfielder was denied by David Gregory as he headed straight into his arms.

Nine minutes into the second-half Mingoia volleyed just over the bar after Tryone Marsh found him inside the box.

Daggers Balanta played a ball over the top, substitute Kandi battled for the ball and won it, backheeled it to Quigley but the striker had a weak shot that was easily held in the 58th minute.

The visitors hit straight back and almost made it 2-0 as Marsh passed it across the goal and it only just evaded Tshimanga sliding in.

Substitute Reece Grant then had a golden chance to level the score in the 71st minute as he drilled an effort on goal but it was denied by Gregory - the shot deflected back to the former Aldershot Town striker who looked to square it for Balanta to slide in an empty net but it was cleared.

Grant then had found space inside the box in the 79th minute and rocketed a shot than span over the bar.

Tshimanga netted his second goal of the match from spot although Justham did get his hand to it in the 85th minute after Balanta brought down the striker inside the box.

Substitute striker Justin Shaibu then made it 3-0 to the visitors as headed home a cross at the back post in the 88th minute to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou, Clark, Croll, Graham, Brundle, Robinson, Dobson (Wright 32), Luque (Kandi 32), Balanta, Quigley (Grant 62).

Unused subs: Phipps and McQueen.

Boreham Wood: Gregory, Smith, Woodards, Champion, Stephens, Ilesamni, McDonnell (Ricketts 46), Murtagh (Shakes 89), Mingoia, Marsh (Shaibu 80), Tshimanga.

Unused subs: Thomas and Thompson.