Daggers support The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 October 2020

Dagenham and Redbridge players captain Kenny Clark with the clubs Poppy Scarf (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Dagenham and Redbridge players captain Kenny Clark with the clubs Poppy Scarf (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge are again supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, this year with a limited-edition Daggers Poppy Scarf.

Dagenham and Redbridge players Kenny Clark and Will Wright with the clubs Poppy Scarf (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)Dagenham and Redbridge players Kenny Clark and Will Wright with the clubs Poppy Scarf (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

The Daggers welcomed RNA Veteran Reg St. Pier along with Kenny Clark and Will Wright to show our support for the Royal British Legion.

Managing Director, Steve Thompson said: “The Daggers are proud to be supporting the RBL poppy appeal and thank all supporters who have helped support through any donations.”

In previous years, the Club has supported the appeal with poppy crest badges and this year have moved to support the Legion further with the scarfs which are priced at £12.50 each and for every poppy scarf sold, £2.50 will be donated to the RBL Poppy Appeal.

The scarves can be ordered on the Daggers website (www.daggers.co.uk)

For any supporters who will be attending the clubhouse, poppy scarves and NHS badges can also be purchased from the main bar.

For the Royal British Legion, every poppy makes a difference to the lives of the Armed Forces community and the Legion has created a range of ways for people to get a poppy and show your support in 2020. For more information, visit their website here.

The Daggers are proud to be supporting the RBL poppy appeal and thank all supporters who have helped support through any donations.

