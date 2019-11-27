Daggers Brown insists they were defensively poor in Sutton defeat

Injury concern for Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown was extremely disappointed with the defensive efforts that cost them dearly as they lost 2-1 to strugglers Sutton United.

Midfielder Mitch Brundle gave Daggers the lead in the 53rd minute of play but three minutes later found themselves 2-1 down after Craig Eastmond and Tommy Wright both netted to seal the three points at Victoria Road.

And the former Heybridge Swifts manager insisted they didn't control the game well enough once getting their noses in front.

"It was definitely a disappointing result, I would put the score line down to the fact that we conceded two sloppy goals, when we just earnt the right to be control of the game.

"We're disappointed and I feel as though we could have controlled the game better at 1-0, but we didn't and we found ourselves behind very quickly."

The U's played very direct which Daggers couldn't handle without key defenders Manny Onariase and Luke Croll who are both sidelines through injuries.

"It was a long hopeful ball into our box that caused chaos and shouldn't have caused chaos.

"We haven't seen the video yet so it's very hard to start pointing fingers and I don't think we should start pointing fingers.

"We didn't deal with properly, we haven't dealt with a number of crosses properly so far this season, and it's something we need to work really hard at.

"I do think I would be doing the club and squad an injustice if I didn't say we're missing seven important players, it's sort of the unspoken word at the moment, almost as if people don't want to be making excuses.

"No Manny Onariase or Luke Croll we're going to struggle defensively, Will Wright hasn't played centre half for us very regularly, and it showed.

"They kicked it long most of the time and we couldn't really deal with it centrally, our two centre halves got turned too easily, and didn't win enough battles and in the end that caused us to be under pressure unnecessarily."

Daggers are also without the likes of attacking midfielder Angelo Balanta, Sam Deering, Ben House, Harry Phipps and Harold Odametey through injuries as they look somewhat depleted.

Majority of those looking like long-term injuries.