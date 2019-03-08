Search

Daggers winger Dobson pleased to score against former club Sutton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge winger James Dobson was pleased to nab a goal against his former club Sutton United as they sealed a 2-0 win.

The 27-year-old netted on the stroke of half-time just moments after Reece Grant found the net to give Daggers the lead..

"I've had some good memories here, despite being here for such a short time, but tonight was about getting the result.

"I'm really happy to get a goal obviously and the clean sheet as well."

He added: "We knew we had a job to do, the gaffer went on about having a good attitude here because Sutton are going to come out and try play at home.

"The goals we got came at the right times and gave us advantage going in at half-time.

"It was just then a case of getting the job done as we knew they'd have spells where they were going to come at us but I thought we managed it really well."

