Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 13:36 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 25 November 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have been drawn away to Sutton United in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Daggers will now make the trip to Gander Green Lane on Saturday, December, 14 as they look to progress into the second round.

They'll also be looking to improve on last season's FA Trophy run, having beaten Ebbsfleet United 1-0 thanks to Angelo Balanta in the first round, before losing 2-0 away at Salford City in January.

The winners of the tie will also boost their finances with £4,500 in prize money, while the losers will still receive £1,500.

Daggers have already made the trip to Gander Green Lane already this season in the league where they won 2-0 thanks to goals Reece Grant and James Dobson.

The latter netting against his former club and the winger will be determined to get another one over on the U's.

Sutton are struggling in the league and will be determined to start finding some success.

