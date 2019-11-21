Search

Daggers manager Taylor insists good feeling inspired victory

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor insisted there was a good feeling around the stadium ahead of their 6-1 win over Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Daggers unveiled a new logo on the side of the ground and had their American owners over to watch, with the new-look club shop also open.

And boss Taylor felt the whole feel around the club was special ahead of a much-needed victory.

"There was a good feeling around the stadium. I think the stadium is looking brilliant, and the American owners are over," Taylor said.

"There is always a great feeling, they always come and talk to the boys, and if anything I'd be surprised if we hadn't performed in a positive way.

"To get the goals in the way we did was the icing on the cake. Joe Quigley's goal and Will Wright's goal, capped it all off and the goal for Ben House for the first one as well as Joan Luque's goal with Sam Deering, I'm delighted."

