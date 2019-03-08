Daggers aim to continue run as in-form Barnet rivals visit

Dagenham & Redbridge will look to continue their great form in the National League when they come up against another form side in Barnet this weekend.

Daggers will welcome the Bees to Victoria Road on Saturday for a London derby in which both sides will want to win to keep climbing the league table.

Manager Peter Taylor knows his side must put in a better performance than the one that saw them draw 0-0 with Chorley last weekend despite being reduced to 10 men.

"I think there are more of them to come to be honest with you, we have got a very honest bunch that didn't perform," Taylor said.

"I said to them I think for us and our standards, we were about a six out of 10, we're better than that but it happens.

"We always want to play great, but when you don't you always want to work hard, and be hard to play against, and I think we did that."

Daggers will be without defender Luke Croll for the clash after he was sent off due to picking up two yellow cards in the match with Chorley, while captain Kenny Clark was taken off at the half-hour mark following a head injury.

"He just wasn't feeling right and we didn't want to take any risks there, he's feeling better now and I'm sure he'll be fine," added Taylor.

"I thought both yellow cards were wrong, I've watched the penalty again, and to me he's got the first touch so I'm afraid to say two frustrating yellow cards which means he's got the red and now can't play next week.

"I'm really disappointed and to be honest all the officials all over the world should only give things they're 100 per cent sure of and I can't for the life of me see how anybody could be 100 per cent sure there."

Former Southend United manager Taylor believes they can build off clash with Chorley and felt their opponents are a better side than the table suggests.

"On the strength of today they definitely are, they're better than bottom that's for certain, I think they played some good football and they were very organised," he said.

"They were good at set-pieces so we had to do well to keep a clean sheet."

Taylor also revealed he kept positive ahead of the Chorley penalty which was saved by Elliot Justham, adding: "All I kept saying was 'come on El, save us' and that's what you do, you think positive things, and he saved us."