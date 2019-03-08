Dagenham boss Taylor wishes Carshalton well in FA Cup after defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor wants to wish Carshalton Athletic the best of luck in the next round of the FA Cup.

Daggers were dumped out of the prestigious cup competition with a 2-1 defeat to the Isthmian Premier League outfit on Saturday after a poor performance.

Korboa netted six minutes from time to send Daggers crashing out after only a second defeat in 14 league and cup matches in the fourth qualifying round.

"Very disappointed with the result and the way that we finished, but I want to give the opposition a lot of credit," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"They carried on, I didn't think they were going to last fitness wise, but they played well in the last 15 minutes and scored a good goal.

"It was a poor goal from us as we allowed too many holes for them to run into, but I want to give them credit Carshalton, and I hope they go on to get a strong draw."

The former England caretaker manager admitted they didn't create enough chances to win the match but should have been professional enough to hold on for a draw and take the tie to a replay.

"Our final bit wasn't good enough, there were a couple of things that were good, and it was a good cross from Robbo (Matt Robinson) to pick out Reece Grant's head - that was a good goal but there wasn't enough of that.

"Our crossing was poor and kept hitting the defenders and that's why we didn't create anymore chances.

"Very disappointed and I thought we were unprofessional at the end, the game should have finished 1-1, and it was unprofessional for us to lose the game."

The boss did pick out a few positives in the fact of seeing returns for Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle after being out for a number of weeks due to injury.

"It was nice (to see Reece Grant score), also good to see Chike on the pitch and Brundle playing 90 minutes, so we're pleased with that."

Daggers will return to National League action on Saturday when they host Wrexham and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

"That's the game we're in, we'll talk about the good things, talk about the things that weren't so clever then prepare for Wrexham as that's another tough game."