Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 July 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor wants his players to up the standard of play as they welcome Championship outfit Charlton Athletic to Victoria Road.

The Daggers host Lee Bowyer's side tonight (Wednesday) for their first home fixture of their pre-season calendar after two away matches against Concord Rangers and Chelmsford in the last week.

And 66-year-old Taylor wants a better performance from his new-look squad than the one he saw as they lost 2-1 to the Clarets on Friday evening.

"There were too many of them here that didn't play as good what we've seen in training, so we've got to make sure we get the standard back up," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"Charlton Athletic, what a great game, what a great season Lee Bowyer had.

"It's going to be a terrific fixture for us and we'll learn from it either way."

The former England caretaker manager insists the defeat to Rod Stringer's side is nothing to worry about as it was only a pre-season fixture.

"To be honest with you, a positive thing for me is to take positives things out of a poor performance and a defeat.

"If you win all your matches in pre-season, nine times out of 10 you're happier than what you should be, I was very disappointed with them in both halves.

"I thought the second-half team were better than the first-half team, but the two goals that Josh (Strizovic) unfortunately made terrible mistakes for, but he is going to learn and he'll get a lot out of that match. He'll be feeling exceptionally low, he hasn't got to worry, he'll be fine although it was a disappointing start for him.

"The whole performance for 90 minutes I didn't think was good enough, there were a few successes but not enough, but we'll take that in pre-season."

The boss was however impressed with his latest addition as striker Joe Quigley netted on his first match for the Daggers after joining late last week.

"I was pleased he got a goal, it was well made and he took it well, he had to take it on the turn.

"He was a success, there weren't many successes, but I thought Joe was - I thought he looked a handful and had lots of intelligent little headers and used his body well.

"That was encouraging for us."

