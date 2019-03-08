Daggers boss Taylor felt a draw was a fair result

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says 1-1 draw with Eastleigh was a fair result after both side's created a number of chances.

Joan Luque gave the Daggers a first-half lead, but Eastleigh levelled matters at the start of the second half and that was how it stayed at the Silverlake Stadium.

"I think it was a fair result to be honest, we had the better of the first-half I was very pleased with that, second-half I wasn't very pleased," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"I do want to give credit to Eastleigh, I think they played a lot of good football and caused us a lot of problems, so in the end it was a fair result."

The boss then heaped praise on Angelo Balanta and Luque for the link-up play to create the goal.

"I was very pleased with the goal, it was the cleverness of Angelo, we see him every week and know what he's about but to be fair to Luque he got in the position at the right time and finished it so that was a good goal for us."