Daggers boss Taylor praises Balanta and young goalkeeper Moore

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 December 2018

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham on the ball racing clear of Ebbsfleet midfielder Ebou Adams (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor heaped praise on attacker Angelo Balanta and goalkeeper Lewis Moore for their displays in his side’s 1-0 win over Ebbsfleet United.

Daggers progressed into the second round of the FA Trophy thanks to a 30th-minute strike from Balanta at the Kuflink Stadium.

“I was really pleased with Angelo’s goal, it dropped to him nicely, but he took it superbly,” said Taylor.

“Of course we had to defend at times, that’s what you do when you’re away from home against a good team.”

Taylor was delighted with the display of Moore, 22, after being called into the line-up due to Elliot Justham suffering with illness.

“I was extremely pleased for Lewis Moore, he came in because Elliot Justham wasn’t well and pulled off some great saves for us,” he added.

“I’m really pleased we got the clean sheet for him, but I thought at times we looked solid and at times we let ourselves down.”

