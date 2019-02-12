Daggers boss Taylor pleased with battling effort from his side to earn a point at Town

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor pleased to see his side battle on and earn a point despite being under the cosh at Harrogate Town.

Striker Conor Wilkinson nabbed an injury-time equaliser to cancel out a 55th minute goal from Callum Howe and earn the Daggers a point at Wetherby Road.

The former England caretaker boss also says he would have taken four points from their clashes with Town this season.

“I would have taken four points if I was looking back a couple of weeks ago, this is our first away draw this season, so we’ve got to be pleased with that,” the 66-year-old said.

“Fair play to the players to keep going, the subs came on and gave us some fresher legs and all of a sudden we were creating chances.

“But to get four points off Harrogate, who is one of the better sides in the division is tremendous achievement by the boys.

“As I said the boys kept going when we were under the cosh at times and the spirit was fantastic.”

Boss Taylor thought it was a good display but feels they still have to improve in certain areas as he felt for spells his side were sloppy.

“I thought it was a decent performance, the only thing I wasn’t very happy with was the start of the second half.

“I thought we looked sloppy, Harrogate looked a good team and they were getting to everything, so for ten 15 minutes of the second half I wasn’t happy.

“After that I thought we had to play under pressure because Harrogate were the home team and they were creating more chances than us.

“But when we did win the ball, I don’t think we handled it well enough and we kept losing the ball because of individual errors.”

The hosts opened the scoring through defender Callum Howe in the 55th minute, and Simon Weaver’s side were physical throughout the clash.

“I think they’re physical in the right areas, they have two defenders who don’t mess about and a striker who can win things and knock things on they’ve always got that threat, they also have some good footballers which is why they are up there.”