Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor was pleased to finish pre-season with a real competitive clash against Hornchurch.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw with two late goals in what was the Daggers final friendly at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

A 12th minute goal from Joan Luque was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Chris Dickson before an own goal from Will Wood and a late equaliser from Reece Grant meant the sides shared the spoils.

"I thought it was a really good friendly to be honest, I thought it was quite competitive, and I think both teams lost a bit of discipline at different times," Taylor said.

"Sometimes that makes it a little spicier; I thought the performance was ok, other than the last half hour.

"I thought we lost discipline and we looked not really as good as how I would have liked us to look."

Taylor heaped praise on 27-year-old winger Luque for his finish but also lauded the cross from right-back Andrew Eleftheriou to open the scoring.

"I think the first goal was excellent, Andrew's cross was different class, but it still needed a very good header to finish it off and Luque got there.

"People know he can get goals, at times you want him to be a little bit tighter in the games, but he's always dangerous round the box."

Reece Grant scored with the final touch before the full-time whistle and Taylor says although it's pre-season it was important not to suffer a defeat to the Bet Victor Isthmian Premier Division side.

"It was the long throw situation and I'm sure it was Reece who was the one to put it in.

"You don't like to lose a match even if it is a friendly so it's nice to get a draw on the strength of conceding a poor goal."

The former Bahrain manager says the match had plenty of positives but also plenty of disappointing errors that must be corrected in time for the season opener with Woking on Saturday.

"There were a lot of good things and a lot of poor things, in some ways that is what you want from pre-season, as it gives you opportunities to work on things and when things go against the players it makes them realise even more."

Daggers won one, drew four and lost two matches in their seven pre-season encounters.