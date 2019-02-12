Daggers boss Taylor says Maidenhead clash is massive

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says their clash with Maidenhead United is a massive game for his side.

The Daggers travel away to York Road this evening (7.45pm) for a crunch National League clash that could either pull them away from the relegation zone or pull them back in.

And the 66-year-old former Gillingham boss feels other results around the league have gone in their favour but insists it’s still an important match.

“I think the other results have been sensibly kind to us today (Saturday), so which is where the point is even more important today.

“But we know that Tuesday is a massive game against Maidenhead because they’re down there with us and we need at least another three wins so it’s a big game, the boys will know that.

“Hopefully they will be relaxing and resting and then getting back into gear as quickly as possible.”