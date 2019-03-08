Daggers manager feels team spirit will help at in-form Maidenhead

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor feels his squad's team spirit will start turning draws into wins.

Daggers make the trip to in-form Maidenhead United on Saturday as they look to extend their five-game unbeaten run in the National League.

And the experienced boss is confident his side will respond to conceding late on against Bromley in their 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Victoria Road.

"I think the spirit of the camp is excellent, they will be down as we conceded the two points right at the death, but they'll be up for it and looking forward to the Maidenhead challenge," said Taylor.

"They're a cracking bunch to work with and they're a very together group, so even a bad result in respect of a last-minute goal won't affect their performances."

The former England caretaker manager knows this weekend's fixture will be tough, though, as the Magpies are sitting in fourth place after an impressive start to the season.

"Maidenhead is another cracking game, another hard game. Alan Devonshire has done fantastic again," he said.

"They've had a real good start, same as Bromley, so we know it's going to be a hard game.

"At the end of last season like us they were struggling but Alan has regrouped again and got certain players in and they're doing very well."

Dagenham will be without Alex McQueen and Liam Gordon due to international duties while Harold Odametey and Chike Kandi remain sidelined.

But there is still plenty of competition for places among the side with Matt Robinson and James Dobson both proving their worth on Wednesday.

"We always want competition and I think if players don't have that their performances become a bit slack and casual whereas if they know they drop their standards and someone else puts their shirt on, it keeps them going," said Taylor.

Defender Luke Croll played at left-back in the Bromley draw and the manager felt he adapted well to the role and was also impressed with winger Dobson who stepped in to replace McQueen.

"He's done well 'Crolly'. I think that was probably his best performance," he said.

"And James Dobson did fantastically well, especially with the cross he knocked in (for Angelo Balanta's early goal)."