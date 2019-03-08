Daggers boss Taylor pleased with performance in Notts County loss

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor was pleased with the performance despite seeing his side's 11 game unbeaten brought to an end.

Daggers crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to in-form Notts County thanks to goals from Regan Booty and Kristian Dennis at Meadow Lane.

But the experienced boss insists he can not fault his players efforts and the way they performed in the National League clash.

"I was pleased with the way that we showed we're a good team in certain patches of the game," Taylor said.

"There were certain times where I thought some players looked a touch nervous and didn't do the things that they normally do.

"I was happier than not as I thought some of our football was terrific and some of our play to the strikers was very good, players wanted to play from the back, rather than give it away.

"I think we were a touch unlucky in the fact that it was two good goals by them, one is a set-piece is disappointing for us, and the second is just a great goal.

"I said to the players we're a very good, we mustn't drop our heads, we've now got to say to ourselves we're going to go on another good run."

The former England caretaker manager says failing to take the chances they created did prove costly but at the same time praised County boss Neal Ardley for his turn around of the hosts after a slow start to the season.

"Reece Grant had a great opportunity to score, other people didn't have such easy chances to score, but there were chances.

"I think we played against a very improved Notts County, Neal Ardley has done a terrific job already, and he is getting his team together.

"A month ago I don't think they were like that so we're a little bit unlucky to be playing them now.

"It was a good football match and I think both teams showed they can play with the ball."

Daggers will now travel away to Stockport County on Saturday as they look to bounce back from that defeat.

"We've got another big game at Stockport on Saturday, but if we go and perform how we did tonight we'll have a chance of getting some points.

"I think there is going to be times, every team in this division are going to have good days, bad days, good results and bad results - it's how you bounce back from the disappointing result."