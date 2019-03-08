Search

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with side's character

PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 August 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor was delighted with his side's character as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats to seal a 4-2 win over Harrogate Town.

A brace from Angelo Balanta and goals from Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle sealed the three points for the Daggers at Victoria Road - despite Simon Weaver's side twice having the lead.

And experienced boss Taylor was most pleased after his side suffered a miserable 3-0 loss to Boreham Wood in mid-week.

"Very pleased, it was nice to get a 4-2 result against a good team, a good footballing team," Taylor said.

"Probably both Simon and myself will be disappointed with our defending because there could have been a lot of goals in the game.

"Overall character wise and the amount of chances we created, I'm delighted with the way we bounced back."

Taylor also insisted if they continue creating chances like that they'll be successful in the upcoming fixtures as they moved up to mid-table.

