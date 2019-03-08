Daggers boss Taylor delighted with bounce back ability

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor was delighted with the bounce back ability shown by his squad to deliver a 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town.

A brace from Angelo Balanta and goals from Chike Kandi and Mitch Brundle sealed three points for the Daggers to move them outside of the bottom four and up to mid-table at Victoria Road on Saturday.

The experienced boss admitted he was pleased with his squad and felt they all put in a good shift.

"I think there were a lot of good players out there today (Saturday), to me it was the opposite to Tuesday night against Boreham Wood, we were second best but that's history now.

"What you have to do when things like that happen in your career is bounce back and that's what the players have done.

"There were a lot of good performances."

He felt the most pleasing part was that they played as a unit instead of having a few stand-out players.

"You can imagine some of them were disappointed with the way they played on Tuesday, we were disappointed, and we needed a team out there.

"I said to them if every player gets eight out of 10 you win the match, we don't need three players being 10 out of 10, and then four players being four out of 10 that's a waste of time.

"Everyone played like a team which was encouraging to see."

Although he was disappointed with his side's defending in the first-half but insists they reacted to the challenge well to cancel out Harrogate's attacking threats.

"The players stood out, they rolled their sleeves up, and they knew what they had to do because (Mark) Beck was bossing them around too much.

"Luke Croll, Kenny Clark they all got a bit stronger second-half and Liam Gordon coming on as well for his first taste this year, I was pleased for him as soon as he came on he settled in really quickly."