Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor has insisted he will be looking at the goals they have been conceding in detail after more 'sloppy defending'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019 Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Daggers continue to concede right after scoring or just moments into the second-half both of which happened in their 3-2 win over Yeovil Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Former striker Rhys Murphy broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second-half before Joe Quigley equalised.

You may also want to watch:

Later in the match Emmanuel Onariase put the hosts 2-1 up in the 81st minute but The Glovers Matt Worthington levelled the score a minute later before Quigley scored the whistle on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

"I've got to re-look at it, but it's just not good enough, it's as simple as that as we're giving ourselves too much to climb at times," Taylor said.

"For me it's sloppy defending and I think it's at times thinking there is no danger when every time the opposition have the ball whether it's in open play or set plays there is danger.

"It's a little bit of nerves as it's happened to us lots this year but it's something that we've definitely got to address and that's my priority at the minute."