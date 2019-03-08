Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 August 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor has insisted he will be looking at the goals they have been conceding in detail after more 'sloppy defending'.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Daggers continue to concede right after scoring or just moments into the second-half both of which happened in their 3-2 win over Yeovil Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Former striker Rhys Murphy broke the deadlock less than a minute into the second-half before Joe Quigley equalised.

You may also want to watch:

Later in the match Emmanuel Onariase put the hosts 2-1 up in the 81st minute but The Glovers Matt Worthington levelled the score a minute later before Quigley scored the whistle on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

"I've got to re-look at it, but it's just not good enough, it's as simple as that as we're giving ourselves too much to climb at times," Taylor said.

"For me it's sloppy defending and I think it's at times thinking there is no danger when every time the opposition have the ball whether it's in open play or set plays there is danger.

"It's a little bit of nerves as it's happened to us lots this year but it's something that we've definitely got to address and that's my priority at the minute."

Most Read

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Most Read

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

Six Barking and Dagenham grime crime culprits fined £1,500 total for flytipping

A fly-tip at the junction of MarkyateRoad and Neasham Road in Dagenham where the council set up a camera following residents’ complaints about fly-tipping. Picture: LBBD

West Ham avoid League Cup banana skin as Wilshere inspires them to victory over Newport

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with spirit among his squad

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists