Daggers boss Taylor pleased with spirit among his squad

Dagenham & Redbridge Peter Taylor was pleased with the togetherness and spirit shown as his side fought back to win 3-2 against Yeovil Town.

A brace from Joe Quigley and another goal from Emmanuel Onariase sealed the three points despite goals from former striker Rhys Murphy and Matt Worthington in a five goal thriller with the Glovers.

And the former Gillingham manager says it sums up his side's start to the National League campaign.

"It summed up our season to be honest with you, we haven't been solid enough so we've been conceding goals, and conceding not great goals so that is disappointing from our side of things.

"We've shown great togetherness and spirit to keep fighting back, we've been knocked back where other teams might have collapsed, but we got stronger.

"We've got a goalkeeper that pulls off unbelievable saves to keep us in the game and that's what happened again today (Monday)."

Taylor was full of praise for the goals that his scored and felt they were all well worked but at the same time knows he has to cut out their defensive mistakes.

"We then scored some good goals as well, I think the Joe Quigley header was a fantastic ball from Alex McQueen, and the winning goal was a great ball from James Dobson so in that respect it's a lovely day.

"I know as a manager that we've got to work on the things that we're not doing so clever at the minute and keep encouraging the good things."

Quigley netted his first two goals for the club and the boss was delighted as he believes he deserved them for his performance.

"I'm really pleased because they were two good goals as well and even if Joe hadn't scored today (Monday) his hold up play was first class I've got to say.

"I'm delighted for him and I'm a little bit disappointed he didn't get man of the match as I thought over the 90 minutes he deserved that.

"The header was outstanding, it was a great quality cross, but he still had a lot to do and headed it superbly."

He also jokingly admitted he was surprised to see defender Onariase on the score sheet.

"I always keep telling him that he's never going to score as he heads it all over the place in training," he chuckled.

"I'm over the moon that he has got the header and got the goal at an important time for us, but then we concede at the other end really cheaply, and that's what we have to look at."