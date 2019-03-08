Daggers boss Taylor eager to build on Harrogate win

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is keen to now build on their 4-2 victory over Harrogate Town when they take on Eastleigh.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019 Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Daggers will travel away to the Silverlake Stadium on Saturday to take on Ben Strevens' side before also welcoming Yeovil Town to Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

And boss Taylor admits he is pleased they were without a midweek game leading into those encounters after already playing five matches in the space of two weeks.

"I'm pleased we've got a free week as the boys have had Saturday and Tuesday matches all the time," Taylor said.

"There is a few in there with slight knocks, cramp and everything else, so I'm pleased we can readdress all the things we've just done and have a nice positive week to get ready for Eastleigh."

Will Wood picked up a knock at the weekend but is expected to still be available for selectio, while defender Emmanuel Onariase could also be back in contention.

"We're thinking it's more cramp than it was a knock so that's encouraging," added Taylor. "That was his first game and we know that is one of the slight problems you have when you don't have a reserve team, someone has to come in and play.

"Will Wood got on with his game really well, but was struggling towards the end, same with Harry Phipps.

"I thought Harry Phipps was outstanding, he hasn't played all season and has come in and done that, which was brilliant.

"Manny is getting closer and could be in with a chance of being available, Harold Odametey will not, but he'll only be another couple of weeks."

It is expected the line-up will remain similar if not the same for the trip to Eastleigh and ex-Gillingham boss Taylor is hoping to see players continue chipping in with the goals after three different players got on the scoresheet last weekend, adding: "We always said when we lost Conor Wilkinson, we needed other people to chip in.

"Mitch Brundle scored a great header from a corner, Chike Kandi took his goal exceptionally well, and Angelo got a couple of classy goals.

"We need that to carry on now, Will Wright had a good chance as well because we can't rely on one person to score all the goals."