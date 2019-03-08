Daggers boss Taylor pleased to extend unbeaten run with a victory away to Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is pleased to extend unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-0 victory over Sutton United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Reece Grant and James Dobson in the 43rd minute and 45th minute sealed the three points for the Daggers despite some immense pressure from the U's in the second-half at Gander Green Lane.

Boss Taylor believes the work rate of his players saw them over the line in the clash.

"I'm very pleased because we've come to Sutton and it's never an easy place to get a result and I think our players had to work exceptionally hard.

"Sutton had some pressure, corners and things like that, but I felt as though we defended well and scored two good goals.

"The first one was a set-piece, great ball from Alex McQueen and James Dobson had a little bit of fortune that two Sutton players collided and it put him in, but he took his goal outstandingly."

The former Southend United manager praised his side's defensive shape although he did feel Sutton played well to test his men.

You may also want to watch:

"To be fair to Sutton they tested us and kept putting in through balls, if we couldn't win them we put them out for corners, and that's why we had to defend so many.

"Thankfully for us from the majority of corners we got the first touch and the ball was away, and we still had some opportunities to get a goal in the second-half, if we had done it correctly.

"Overall I think the shape of the team was very good, three players come in, and they all done a very good job."

He added: "That's why you must not give things away in the game because they'll be millions of tight football matches like tonight (Tuesday) and it's whoever gets that first one give their own team a lift and knocks the other team down a peg.

"Thankfully for us we got that first goal but both teams had good shape and looked quite solid, so it was always going to be a tight affair.

Being 2-0 up heading into the second-half meant Daggers didn't have to go looking for a goal.

"I think it was nice to not have to be looking for another goal to try make the game save as when you do that you're also vulnerable if you send too many bodies forward as you let the opposition in.

"I felt as though our shape second-half was patient but a very hard working shape so that was pleasing."