From Ollie Hawkins to Matty Cash, see who has made the Dagenham & Redbridge team of the decade

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge FC. Picture: David Simpson/TGS Photo Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge FC. Picture: David Simpson/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge began the decade pushing for a place in League One, but they end it looking nervously over their shoulders.

The Victoria Road club were promoted to the third tier for the first time in their history in May 2010, after a memorable play-off final win over Rotherham United at Wembley Stadium.

But they were swiftly relegated back to League Two a year later, then dropped out of the Football League once more in 2016.

A play-off semi-final defeat against Forest Green Rovers ended hopes of climbing back out of the National League at the first time of asking, before the club was gripped by a financial crisis.

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

But new American owners raised hopes, which have suffered a dent in recent months.

Nonetheless, former Daggers correspondent Ned Keating shares his team of the decade here.

Goalkeeper: Mark Cousins - The shot stopper was named Daggers player of the season following his impressive performances during the 2017/18 season where he was one of the best goalkeepers in the National League that season.

Joe Worrall of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring his first senior goal (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Joe Worrall of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring his first senior goal (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Right-back: Sam Ling - Youngster Ling joined the Daggers as a fringe player but became instrumental in the first half of the 2017/18 season before re-joining his former club Leyton Orient following the club's financial crisis. He was briliant at picking out crosses and even picked up a few goals of his own.

Centre-back: Scott Doe - The experienced defender was at the club for a long spell and had two stints. He led the team as captain and has made more than 300 appearances for the Victoria Road club in total.

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlie Cooper of Forest Green Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Centre-back: Joe Worrall - The defender was only on loan at the club, but showed his class during that time, and is now a regular in the Championship for Nottingham Forest.

Left-back: Joe Widdowson - Joe spent two seasons at the Daggers and was the most consisent left-back for the club in the last decade.

Matty Cash of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates opening the scoring at Bristol Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Matty Cash of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates opening the scoring at Bristol Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Centre-midfielder: Matty Cash - Much like Worrall, Matty Cash was only on loan at the Daggers, but was class. He made 12 appearances and found the net three times.

Centre-midfielder: Joss Labadie - The hard tackling midfielder spent two seasons at the Daggers and despite his suspensions was a big part of the team during his time at the club.

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Joss Labadie was forced off with injury at half time in the loss to Wimbledon (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge captain Joss Labadie was forced off with injury at half time in the loss to Wimbledon (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Right winger: Jordan Maguire-Drew - Maguire-Drew was magnificent for the Daggers during the 2016/17 season when he was on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion as he netted 14 times in 42 apperances and helped Dagenham to a fourth-place finish where they eventually lost out to Forest Green Rovers in the play-off semi-finals.

Attacking midfielder: Corey Whitely - Whitely joined Daggers from Enfield Town and soon became an instant fan favourite. He made 66 appearances in total and found the net 23 times. He won the Daggers' player of the season award in the 2016/17 season.

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the second goal against Sutton United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the second goal against Sutton United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Left winger: Fejiri Okenabirhie - Winger Okenabirhie, much like Whitely, stepped up a few levels to become an instant success. He made 68 appearances and scored 19 times. The youngster also impressed for England C during his time at Dagenham.

Striker: Oliver Hawkins - The big striker was extremely impressed during his spell at Victoria Road. Hawkins scored 19 times in 63 games. He has since moved on to play for Portsmouth in League One.

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Barrow (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal from the penalty spot against Barrow (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

