Daggers players thank fans for support at Halifax

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 August 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge players thank fans for commitment after travelling to Halifax Town for their 1-0 defeat on the weekend.

Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019Reece Grant of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

A first-half goal from Liam McAlinden sealed the three points for the hosts at the Shay in a hard-fought battle to remain unbeaten in the National League.

And a number of players including James Dobson, Reece Grant and Joan Luque were quick to show the fans their appreciation.

"Disappointing result, can't feel sorry ourselves though and must move on with a positive mindset," Dobson said.

"Thanks to our support who travelled a long way as well."

Striker Grant added: "Disappointed not to take anything from the game but we only get stronger.

"Thankful to our fans who made the trip in the rain and didn't stop singing."

Winger Joan Luque also said: "A big thanks to all the supporters who came all the way to give us their best support."

