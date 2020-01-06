Coach Brown had plenty of praise for Daggers players in Torquay draw

Former Dagenham & Redbridge first-team coach Jody Brown had plenty of praise for the first-half performance in their 0-0 draw with Torquay United.

The coach was in charge alongside Terry Harris in the clash while newly-appointed manager Daryl McMahon watched on from the stands.

It has since been revealed that Brown will depart the club as McMahon brings in his own backroom staff.

"I was really pleased with the first-half, I thought we took the second-half at Ebbsfleet into it," Brown told DaggersTV.

"The tempo we played at, the purpose we played with, the number of bodies we managed to get forward and the amount of final third entries we had.

"Disappointed not to come in with a lead, I thought if we made better decisions, and was less selfish in the penalty area we would have come in with a lead.

"Second-half you've got to expect Gary Johnson's team to react as he's a very experienced football manager."