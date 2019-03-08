Search

Torquay boss Johnson felt his side had to work for draw with Daggers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 September 2019

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson (pic: Dave Budden).

(C)2019 davebudden photography, all rights reserved

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson felt his side had to earn the point as they drew 0-0 with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Daggers extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in Devon on Saturday as they had to settle for a share of the spoils with the Gulls.

Despite the visitors piling on the pressure in the second-half and went close on a number of occasions including Harry Phipps hitting the crossbar with a header at the hour mark from close range.

Boss Gary Johnson admitted: "We were good in the first-half, but in the second-half we lacked that quality, that Dagenham had.

"We had to earn the result, as our keeper had to make some great saves - one was fantastic. But, Dagenham had too many shots.

"We didn't have all that many shots, as we didn't create too many opportunities. However, I would like to see the penalty incident again."

Johnson concluded: "It was a good, hard fought point."

