Daggers keen to continue unbeaten run at Torquay

Dagenham & Redbridge will look to extend their unbeaten run when they make the long trip to Torquay United this weekend.

Daggers are currently seven games unbeaten after beating Hartlepool United 3-1 at the weekend and will be full of confidence heading to Plainmoor on Saturday.

Gary Johnson's men have also got off to a fairly strong start to life back in the National League, despite losing 1-0 to Chesterfield on Saturday.

Manager Peter Taylor knows it will be another tough test but insists Daggers will prepare themselves for the encounter.

"We've now played 11 games and the season is only just over a month old, so it's a lot of games the boys have played," said Taylor.

"They still need their rest days but we know we've got a very difficult match at Torquay next Saturday so we've got to prepare correctly."

It is expected Taylor will stick with a similar line-up after being impressed with a number of players, especially midfielder Matt Robinson.

"I'm always pleased when a player reacts the right way, we've got 21 players in the squad, there is going to be 10 disappointed players when you name that team and it's then how they react to get back in the team," he added.

"Matt Robinson has shown that. To me he wasn't playing well enough to give him the starting shirt every week, but I left him out a couple of games and he's come back in and been absolutely outstanding. For any young professional player out there that is how to do it."

The boss is also hoping attackers Joe Quigley and Angelo Balanta can continue building a strong partnership after netting all three goals against the Pools.

"I'm delighted that he got the goals, but I'm even happier the way that he is playing with his back to goal," said Taylor of two-goal Quigley.

"When he plays it simple, one or two touches he's a very good centre forward, he's very good in the air and he's shown people what he can do. The ball always kept with our team when it went into Joe."

As for Balanta's goal, he added: "That's Angelo. If that ball had to be played in by anybody then I would have wanted it to be him.

"He was very calm and a long ways away, it took ages to go in, but we were delighted it did go in. They're creating a nice partnership, they played together at Boreham Wood, so we're pleased."