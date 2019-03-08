Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is pleased with a point away to an organised Torquay United outfit.

Daggers extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the National League with a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Devon on Saturday.

And experienced boss Taylor says it was a good performance and he picked out plenty of positives from the long away trip.

"I'm pleased with that, our performance was good, and I think we created enough chances to get a goal but unfortunately our finishing wasn't strong enough," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"It's a good point, Torquay with Gary Johnson in charge is always going to be a very difficult match, they're always going to be an organised team and they were.

"It's a difficult place to get anything so to get a point away from home is good.

"The positives are from our performance is that we could have got three.

"Every team that we play against we try to win, if it means you then work extremely hard get a clean sheet and a 0-0 draw, it's still a very good performance."

The visitors created a number of chances and even hit the crossbar through a Harry Phipps with a solid effort in the second-half.

"The chances we created, players are disappointed that they didn't connect properly, but their goalie made some good saves.

"We're now on a good run, we're eight matches unbeaten, but the performances are good.

"For me the most pleasing thing is we're playing good football, so I can't ask for more."

The former Bahrain boss was also delighted to pick their second clean sheet of the season and believes it was very much a team effort.

"There were a lot more positives in it; to get a clean sheet away from home is fabulous so we move onto another important game.

"They've all got to do their shift, it's not just a case of giving Elliot Justham a pat on the back because of his clean sheet, and it's the whole team that gets the reward."

Midfielder Phipps was hobbling late on in the encounter after taking a knock but Taylor insists there is no major concern.

"He was hobbling, but it was a stamp on him it was not a twist, if it was a twist he'd have no chance of playing in the next game."