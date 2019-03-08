Search

Advanced search

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 September 2019

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is pleased with a point away to an organised Torquay United outfit.

Daggers extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the National League with a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Devon on Saturday.

And experienced boss Taylor says it was a good performance and he picked out plenty of positives from the long away trip.

"I'm pleased with that, our performance was good, and I think we created enough chances to get a goal but unfortunately our finishing wasn't strong enough," Taylor told DaggersTV.

"It's a good point, Torquay with Gary Johnson in charge is always going to be a very difficult match, they're always going to be an organised team and they were.

"It's a difficult place to get anything so to get a point away from home is good.

"The positives are from our performance is that we could have got three.

"Every team that we play against we try to win, if it means you then work extremely hard get a clean sheet and a 0-0 draw, it's still a very good performance."

You may also want to watch:

The visitors created a number of chances and even hit the crossbar through a Harry Phipps with a solid effort in the second-half.

"The chances we created, players are disappointed that they didn't connect properly, but their goalie made some good saves.

"We're now on a good run, we're eight matches unbeaten, but the performances are good.

"For me the most pleasing thing is we're playing good football, so I can't ask for more."

The former Bahrain boss was also delighted to pick their second clean sheet of the season and believes it was very much a team effort.

"There were a lot more positives in it; to get a clean sheet away from home is fabulous so we move onto another important game.

"They've all got to do their shift, it's not just a case of giving Elliot Justham a pat on the back because of his clean sheet, and it's the whole team that gets the reward."

Midfielder Phipps was hobbling late on in the encounter after taking a knock but Taylor insists there is no major concern.

"He was hobbling, but it was a stamp on him it was not a twist, if it was a twist he'd have no chance of playing in the next game."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Severe delays on District line east of Barking

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster. Picutre: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Severe delays on District line east of Barking

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster. Picutre: Ken Mears

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

‘Greatfields is great’: Barking school opens doors to ‘state of the art’ science labs

L-R: Alfie Johnson, Bleona Statovci, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, Richard Rollison and Richard Paul. Picture: Andy Baker

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Cricket: Essex strike on rain-hit day at Somerset

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Murali Vijay during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 23rd September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists