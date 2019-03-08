Daggers suffer heavy defeat to Charlton Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Charlton Athletic 4

Dagenham & Redbridge suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic in their first home fixture of the pre-season calendar.

Goals from Brendan Wiredu, Tom Lockyer, Macauley Bonne, and Ben Dempsey sealed the victory for Lee Bowyer's side at Victoria Road.

The visitors got off to a quick start and found themselves 1-0 up after four minutes as Wiredu tapped home after a cross from the left.

Five minutes later they stretched their lead to 2-0 as the ball rolled all the way across the box from a corner to Lockyer who slotted it home at the far post.

In the 45th minute Charlton made it 3-0 when former Leyton Orient striker Bonne scored with a low driven shot across Elliot Justham.

Dempsey wrapped up the match with a fourth goal in the 76th minute as he fired past Justham.

Daggers first-half: Elliot Justham, Matt Robinson, Mitch Brundle, Angelo Balanta, Reece Grant, Liam Gordon, Harry Phipps, James Dobson, Andrew Eleftheriou, Manny Onariase, Joan Luque.

Daggers second-half: Elliot Justham, Luke Croll, Matt Robinson, Chike Kandi, Alex McQueen, Bagasan Graham, Will Wood, Andrew Eleftheriou (Trialist 62'), Joe Quigley, Will Wright, Harold Odametey.

Charlton Athletic first 60 Minutes: Dillion Phillips, Lewis Page, Tom Lockyer, Jason Pearce, Callum Harriot, Macauley Bonne, Naby Sarr, Taylor Maloney, Junior Quitirna, Abraham Odoh, Brendan Wiredu.

Charlton Athletic last 30 Minutes: Ben Amos, Anfernee Diijsteel, Darren Pratley, Ben Purrington, Ben Dempsey, Albie Morgan, Alfie Doughty, George Lapslie, Jake Forster-Caskey, Chuks Aneke, Lyle Taylor.