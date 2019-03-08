Daggers boss Taylor pleased with improvements shown in Southend United encounter

Reece Grant of Dagenham scores and celebrates with Joe Quigley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor is pleased overall to see gradual improvements as his side picked up a 1-1 draw with Southend United.

A Reece Grant goal in the 37th minute cancelled out an early goal from the Shrimpers Brandon Goodship at Victoria Road.

Boss Taylor felt it was a much better performance than their 4-0 defeat to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic last mid-week.

"I think in the Charlton match we conceded some poor goals, again today (Saturday) we conceded a poor goal as we had good possession, and then we lost it and lost our shape then Southend scored an easy goal," Taylor said.

"In that respect that was disappointing, but thankfully it didn't happen too many times after that, I think we looked a lot more solid as a team.

"We looked a bit more organised when we didn't have the ball and there were also some encouraging things when we did have the ball.

"We created a few other chances so overall I'm happy and there was lots of changes at half-time."

The former Gillingham manager was also pleased to hand out minute to his entire squad once again as they continue to improve their fitness levels.

"It's very beneficially, I don't want too many having 90 at the minute because then they're going to be feeling it two days later, so I'm happy some are having 45, some are having 60, and some did have to have 90 but not too many.

"There has been some slow progress, but I'm very happy with the squad, I still think we can play better and the individuals can do better.

"They know my feelings on their own performances and they know why we've signed them.

"We're now looking for them to show why we've signed them."

Taylor had special praise for Mitch Brundle, Luke Croll, Joe Quigley and Reece Grant for their impact in the match.

"The players who played 90 minutes deserve a lot of credit, Mitch Brundle was always handy in either position that he plays.

"I'm pleased for Luke Croll to get 90 minutes for us, but I was also pleased for Reece Grant to score his first goal.

"Joe Quigley flicked him in, great little touch, and I think that was the second time in five minutes he got him in and Reece took it well."