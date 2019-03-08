Daggers boss Taylor insists Woking will be confident

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Bernardo Rosa of West Ham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge kick-off the new 2019/20 National League campaign at home to newly-promoted Woking this weekend.

Daggers will welcome The Cards to Victoria Road on Saturday as they look to get off to a strong start with their new-look squad.

But manager Peter Taylor knows it will be a tough test as their opponents will be full of confidence after gaining promotion from the National League South last term.

"All games are difficult home or away, they're not easy just because they're at home," the former England caretaker manager said.

"Woking has got momentum on the strength of getting promoted last year, so we know it's going to be a difficult game, but I'm sure we'll be organised and ready."

With a number of new signings and departures this summer, the boss has been evaluating the players from the dug-out during pre-season, but feels he has a strong idea of how to ploy his side for the opening day.

"I've now got a very good idea of what we're going to do Saturday.

"Pre-season is always an enjoyable time but there is always a time when the players have had enough training and enough friendlies, they want the real thing.

"Five weeks we've been at it now so I think the players will be very determined and looking forward to the first league match."

Daggers won one match in their seven friendlies but also drew on four occasions only losing twice to Chelmsford City and Championshipn outfit Charlton Athletic.

They wrapped up the matches with a 0-0 draw with West Ham United under-23s on Friday before drawing 2-2 with Hornchurch on Saturday.

Former Gillingham manager Taylor admits he is pleased with how the training and matches have gone - although he knows there is still alot of work to be done.

"I've seen lots of good things and lots of things that have been disappointing, but lots of things that players can work on to make them a better player, and if we've got more better players then we're going to be a better team."

They will also then travel away to the Crabble Athletic Ground on the Tuesday evening to face Dover Athletic.

In that match they will come against former players like Jack Munns and Kevin Lokko.