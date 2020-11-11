Search

Daggers vs Stockport match postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:21 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 11 November 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge's match against Stockport County has been postponed. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham and Redbridge’s match against Stockport County has been postponed after several Hatters players tested postive for coronavirus.

The Vanarama National League clash was due to take place at Victoria Road on Saturday, November 14 but will now be played at a later date.

Stockport confirmed that “multiple members of playing staff” were found to have Covid-19 after all players and staff were tested for the virus, with the affected players now entering a period of self-isolation.

A Daggers spokesperson said: “The Daggers would like to wish all the individuals concerned a speedy recovery.”

Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

The club’s next match will now be at Sutton United on Tuesday, November 17.

