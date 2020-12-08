Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth

National League: Weymouth 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 3

Dagenham & Redbridge bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Weymouth in the National League to put their disappointing defeat at Aldershot Town behind them.

A brace from midfielder Mitch Brundle and a goal from striker Paul McCallum sealed three points for Daryl McMahon’s men at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Daggers started brightly with pacey forward Darren McQueen done well on the edge of the box, played it off to Myles Weston, who tried to find Paul McCallum in the middle.

The former Darford and Ebbsfleet man McQueen then fired over the crossbar just moments later but it was the hosts against the run of play who opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham came out to claim the ball but dropped it where the ball was then tapped into the net by Josh McQuoid before Justham redeemed himself with a big save.

Dagenham won a corner which fell to midfielder Dean Rance who struck the ball but slipped over in the process as his effort deflected out for a corner.

Second time lucky it was for the visitors as midfielder Mitch Brundle picked out the top corner to level the score in the 26th minute of play.

Not even a minute later Dagenham took the lead as defender Will Wright found striker Paul McCallum at the back post where he tapped the ball home.

Midfielders Brundle and Abu Ogogo then pulled off vital blocks to prevent Weymouth from finding an equaliser before half-time but the Terrars were reduced to 10-men with Josh Wakefield being sent off.

Dagenham continued to ram the pressure on the hosts early in the second-half but couldn’t take advantage of the chances they were creating although Ogogo was brought down inside the box in the 69th minute awarding them a penalty.

Up stepped former Dover Athletic midfielder Brundle who dispatched it for his second of the match to make it 3-1.

In the 83rd minute Weymouth pulled a goal back, as Jake McCarthy heads in from a corner but it proved too little too late as Dagenham held on.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Clark, Croll, Johnson, Rance, Ogogo, Brundle, McQueen (Wilson 79), Weston, McCallum.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Adams, Brissett, Balanta.