Daggers boss Daryl McMahon praises ‘controlled’ performance in win at Boreham Wood

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham and Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon praised his side’s “controlled” performance in last night’s 1-0 win at Boreham Wood.

The Daggers took home the three points thanks to Myles Weston’s winning goal early in the second half.

Despite a tough run of league form before last night’s victory, McMahon said he didn’t care about the club’s league position at this early stage of the season.

He told Daggers TV: “It only matters after 44 games in my opinion. We all know what we’ve gone through injury wise.

“I think it was more important that we’ve come to Boreham Wood, who have been a play-off team for the last two years, and put a performance up with the players we’ve got.

“I thought we came here, defended really well and were dangerous on the counter-attack.

“I thought it was a good performance, it was a controlled performance.”

McMahon gave a debut to former Salford City defender Joey Jones and said: “Particularly in the first half, he was probably our outstanding player in terms of bringing the ball out and creating overloads in wide areas.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball as well and has added another string to our bow.”

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham conceded a penalty with around a quarter of an hour to go but saved forward Kab Tshimanga’s spot-kick.

McMahon said: “We’ve limited Boreham Wood to next to nothing really in terms of attempts on goal and then an error but I’m glad he’s (Justham) made up for it.

“For me, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the division. I’m glad he redeemed himself with the save.”

The Daggers sit 17th in the National League table and host Stockport County on Saturday.