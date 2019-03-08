Daggers will look to slay Dragons after FA Cup exit

Dagenham & Redbridge return to National League action on Saturday after suffering an FA Cup upset last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daggers will welcome strugglers Wrexham to Victoria Road this weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Peter Taylor's men haven't had a league fixture since their 2-0 defeat to Notts County on Tuesday, October 8 - which ended an 11-match unbeaten run - as their subsequent trip to Stockport County was postponed.

But they did pick up a 1-0 win over Hullbridge Sports in the Essex Senior Cup last Tuesday, before losing 2-1 to Carshalton Athletic in their fourth qualifying round clash in the FA Cup.

Two players who could be in contention for the Wrexham contest are midfielder Mitch Brundle and attacker Chike Kandi who have featured in both recent cup matches after a number of weeks out injured.

"It's great; they're two very good players, two players you would expect to be in your first team," said manager Peter Taylor.

"I'm delighted that players like that are getting closer to full match fitness."

You may also want to watch:

Midfielder Harold Odametey looks set to miss out once again, unless Daggers get some good news ahead of the match.

"He's got a little bit of a knee problem. We're hoping it's a little bit of a kick on it that made it a touch worse, as we don't want it to be anything more serious than that," added Taylor.

The Red Dragons currently sit 21st in the National League after a poor start to the new season.

They will be looking to turn their fortunes around under new manager Dean Keates who came in a few weeks ago to replace Bryan Hughes.

Hughes was originally handed his first managerial role in February 2019 when he succeeded Graham Barrow.

He then guided Wrexham to the play-offs last season, but their promotion hopes were ended by Eastleigh and after a slow start to this season it was decided they would part company, with Keates coming in to replace him.

The new boss has revealed in recent weeks he is looking to bring in new faces and has already managed to bring in James Horsfield on loan from Scunthorpe United.

They have also slowly started improving their form and picked up a 1-1 draw with National League rivals Chesterfield in the FA Cup on the weekend.

They were due to play a replay last night (Tuesday), with the winners of the tie hosting Rochdale in the first round.