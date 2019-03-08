Search

Wright says Daggers has different targets this campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 June 2019

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

Will Wright clears the ball for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow in the National League (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Will Wright says next season is a totally different challenge to the one he experienced last term.

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Daggers from League Two side Colchester United and made 34 appearances during a season with the aim of avoiding relegation following the club's financial troubles.

During the season they received investment from an American consortium and went on to finish 18th in the National League.

The youngster has now joined the club permanently following his release from the U's and expects to be striving for a completely different target this time round.

"It was a long old season, I knew what I was coming into when I signed at the start of last season. It was a challenge, we obviously come through it the right side and stayed up," Wright told DaggersTV.

"This season is a bit more exciting and hopefully we'll be up the other end of the table.

"Promotion and stuff like that is what you want to be battling for."

Dagenham have already confirmed pre-season fixtures against the likes of Concord Rangers, Chelmsford City, Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Maidstone United and West Ham United under-23s during July.

And Wright says it's good to be facing a mixture of opponents to build up their match fitness and hopefully go into the 2019/20 National League season confident.

"It comes around quick, summer is over obviously, we're back into it and there are some tough friendlies in there but that's what you want to get your match fitness back.

"If we can get some good results out of them and come flying into the season then we can see where it takes us."

