Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Yeovil Town 2

A stoppage time strike from Joe Quigley sealed a 3-2 victory for Dagenham & Redbridge over Yeovil Town at Victoria Road on Bank Holiday Monday.

A brace from Quigley and another goal from Emmanuel Onariase sealed the three points despite goals from former striker Rhys Murphy and Matt Worthington in a five goal thriller with the Glovers.

Manager Peter Taylor made five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Eastleigh with the return of defender Manny Onariase, as well as Andrew Eleftheriou, Bagasan Graham, Matt Robinson and Joe Quigley.

Will Wright, Liam Gordon, Harry Phipps, Joan Luque and Reece Grant were all dropped to the bench.

The Glovers made three changes of their with loanee goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski replacing the injured Stuart Nelson while Luke Wilkson and Rhys Murphy came in to replace Myles Hippolyte and Tom Whelan.

Daggers got off to a strong start and almost found themselves in front after just three minutes as Angelo Balanta hit the crossbar.

The former Boreham Wood attacker raced into the box to get on the end of a flick on from Joe Quigley but curled his effort off the bar.

Moments later midfielder Robinson let fly from 25 yards out but had his effort blocked by former Dagenham defender Luke Wilkinson.

In the 34th minute Yeovil striker Rhys Murphy used the Daggers defence to make his shot hard to see for Elliot Justham.

The shot stopper managed to tip it wide for a corner although the visitors failed to take advantage of it.

On the stroke of half-time Mitch Brundle whipped the ball in for Quigley.

The striker had a free header but got next to nothing on it and the goalkeeper Marcin Brzozowski gathered it comfortably.

Less than a minute into the second-half Yeovil striker Murphy timed his run, jumped up, and headed home a cross from the left wing to give his side the lead.

The visitors could have doubled their lead in the 51st minute but Justham pulled off a huge save to deny Murphy as he broke in behind the defence and slid in for an attempt.

Substitute James Dobson made an instant impact as he drilled a shot on goal although he had his shot denied by Brzozowski in the 55th minute.

Murphy then volleyed the ball wide of the near post as Remeao Hutton reacted quickly to a loose ball to whip it into the box.

The hosts levelled score as Quigley headed home a fantastic long range cross from McQueen into to the top right in the 64th minute.

Balanta hits the bar just moments after levelling the score before Justham pushed a Murphy effort over back down the other end for a corner in some end-to-end football.

Goalkeeper Justham once again pulled another vital save to deny a volley from 21-year-old midfielder Matt Worthington as he rifled it from the edge of the box with 20 minutes left.

Daggers then took the lead with nine minutes left as Onariase headed home at the back post across the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner from a Joan Luque cross from the left flank.

Not even a minute later the visitors found themselves level again as Worthington struck it sweetly to find the back of the net.

In the 86th minute Justham kept it at 2-2 with a huge reflex save to tip a Murphy effort off the post before it is cleared away.

The Glovers Tom Bradbury cleared it off the line as Luque tries to nick a winner before Quigley netted his second of the match as he slid it past Brzozowski to seal a 3-2 victory.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Eleftheriou (Dobson 53), Onariase, Clark, Croll, Graham (Luque 53), Brundle, Robinson, McQueen, Balanta, Quigley.

Unused subs: Gordon, Phipps, Grant.

Yeovil Town: Brzozowski, Alcock (Hutton 46), Wilkinson, Bradbury, Dickinson, Worthington, Lee (Whelan 66), D'Ath (Hippolyte 78), Skendi, Duffus, Murphy.

Unused subs: Rogers and Shako.

Attendance: 1,453 (239 away).