New signing McQueen eager to show his ability at higher level after joining Dagenham

Dagenham & Redbridge new signing Darren McQueen is hoping to prove his worth at National League after impressing in the league below on numerous occasions.

The former Dartford forward joins following his most impressive campaign to date last season with the Darts where he notched 20 goals in 36 appearances.

But he is now wants to score freely in the National League and prove everyone what he is capable of this season.

“It feels great to be fair, I wanted to make a step-up, I had the chance before but picked up an injury so I’m glad I’ve got the opportunity again to showcase what I can do in this league,” McQueen told DaggersTV.

“I think a big factor was obviously the manager, I’ve worked with him before, I know a few of the boys and the gaffer is building a team that I definitely feel like can push for promotion.

“I just feel like this could be my year, I want to show everyone what I can do, I’ve always wanted to make the step-up.

“I’ve had a few doubters in my career, so I want to show everyone that I can do as well at this level as I have in the league below.”

McQueen started his career in the Spurs Academy before spending a season with Ipswich in the Championship.

Further spells followed at Maldon & Tiptree, four seasons with Ebbsfleet United where he worked with Daryl McMahon and a short spell with Sutton before his spell with former side Dartford.

Under McMahon, McQueen scored 20 goals in 45 appearances (25 starts) as Ebbsfleet won promotion to the Vanarama National League, and the gaffer is excited to welcome the pacey forward to the football club.

“The gaffer helped me improve my game at Ebbsfleet so I thought he could take me to the next level again. Obviously it’s a bigger club, for me to progress I felt it was the right decision.

“I know Myles Weston, Sam Deering, Kenny Clark just those off the top of my head.

“I’m excited to be back in, obviously we had the play-offs so I haven’t been off for too long, but can’t wait to get started with the new team.”

The speedy forward also revealed exactly the type of game he likes to play which should suit fellow new signing Paul McCallum.

“Running in behind, I’m that type of striker, I know Paul McCallum will be playing up front so I will be running off his flick-on’s, work hard for the team, and hopefully get a few goals – that’s been my game since I’ve been in non-league.”