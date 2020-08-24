Search

Advanced search

New signing McQueen eager to show his ability at higher level after joining Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 August 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Darren McQueen (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Darren McQueen (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)

Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge new signing Darren McQueen is hoping to prove his worth at National League after impressing in the league below on numerous occasions.

The former Dartford forward joins following his most impressive campaign to date last season with the Darts where he notched 20 goals in 36 appearances.

But he is now wants to score freely in the National League and prove everyone what he is capable of this season.

“It feels great to be fair, I wanted to make a step-up, I had the chance before but picked up an injury so I’m glad I’ve got the opportunity again to showcase what I can do in this league,” McQueen told DaggersTV.

“I think a big factor was obviously the manager, I’ve worked with him before, I know a few of the boys and the gaffer is building a team that I definitely feel like can push for promotion.

“I just feel like this could be my year, I want to show everyone what I can do, I’ve always wanted to make the step-up.

“I’ve had a few doubters in my career, so I want to show everyone that I can do as well at this level as I have in the league below.”

You may also want to watch:

McQueen started his career in the Spurs Academy before spending a season with Ipswich in the Championship.

Further spells followed at Maldon & Tiptree, four seasons with Ebbsfleet United where he worked with Daryl McMahon and a short spell with Sutton before his spell with former side Dartford.

Under McMahon, McQueen scored 20 goals in 45 appearances (25 starts) as Ebbsfleet won promotion to the Vanarama National League, and the gaffer is excited to welcome the pacey forward to the football club.

“The gaffer helped me improve my game at Ebbsfleet so I thought he could take me to the next level again. Obviously it’s a bigger club, for me to progress I felt it was the right decision.

“I know Myles Weston, Sam Deering, Kenny Clark just those off the top of my head.

“I’m excited to be back in, obviously we had the play-offs so I haven’t been off for too long, but can’t wait to get started with the new team.”

The speedy forward also revealed exactly the type of game he likes to play which should suit fellow new signing Paul McCallum.

“Running in behind, I’m that type of striker, I know Paul McCallum will be playing up front so I will be running off his flick-on’s, work hard for the team, and hopefully get a few goals – that’s been my game since I’ve been in non-league.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

‘We’re bracing ourselves for an avalanche’: Barking and Dagenham leader warns government over planned lifting of evictions ban

Darren Rodwell has warned of an 'avalanche' of evictions. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

‘I face many challenges ahead’: Romford cyclist discusses life after suffering brain injury in Dagenham incident

Romford man Keith Emery after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

‘We’re bracing ourselves for an avalanche’: Barking and Dagenham leader warns government over planned lifting of evictions ban

Darren Rodwell has warned of an 'avalanche' of evictions. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

‘I face many challenges ahead’: Romford cyclist discusses life after suffering brain injury in Dagenham incident

Romford man Keith Emery after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

New signing McQueen eager to show his ability at higher level after joining Dagenham

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the signing of forward Darren McQueen (Pic: Dagenham & Redbridge)

‘I face many challenges ahead’: Romford cyclist discusses life after suffering brain injury in Dagenham incident

Romford man Keith Emery after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Keith Emery/Irwin Mitchell

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

BHRUT first in the UK to introduce new cancer treatment using AI to better target radiotherapy

Stephen McTaggart was the first person to try out BHRUT's new Ethos therapy which targets tumours more precisely using AI. Picture: BHRUT

Post letters: Film studios, medical students, disabled in lockdown, Macmillan coffee morning and pension credit

Council leader Darren Rodwell on the industrial site where the film studios will be built. Picture: Be First