Search

Advanced search

McMahon: Daggers do not fear leaders Barrow

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 February 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daryl McMahon insists his Dagenham & Redbridge side do not fear National League leaders Barrow as they prepare to travel to Holker Street on Saturday.

Angelo Balanta celebrates scoring against Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoAngelo Balanta celebrates scoring against Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Daggers were due to face Ian Evatt's side on February 15 but the game had to be rearranged due to poor weather conditions making the pitch unplayable.

McMahon's side go into the rescheduled game after a 2-0 win at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday but had their game at Barnet on Tuesday postponed.

And the Daggers boss says his side will be getting ready for a game that they had already prepared well for.

"We did prepare for it," said McMahon.

Ben House of Dagenham and Darren Carter of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoBen House of Dagenham and Darren Carter of Solihull. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We travelled, we trained at Bolton on the Friday on the way up and were ready to go and play.

"It will be a really tough game, they are a very good side. But we don't fear anyone.

"We've got some very good players ourselves and we're looking to enjoy the end of the season and win some games."

Barrow head into the clash with Dagenham having picked up a 2-2 draw away at Sutton United on Saturday.

The Bluebirds have lost just one of the last 18 league games and lead second-placed Harrogate Town by five points.

Dagenham suffered a 2-0 defeat when the two sides met at Victoria Road earlier this season as goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley proved to be the difference.

Quigley leads the league goalscoring charts this season having netted 20 times so far, including a double against Sutton.

McMahon welcomed back Angelo Balanta to the starting line-up on Saturday as he partnered Ben House in a front two.

And the boss believes having both he and creative midfielder Sam Deering in the team is a huge positive, adding: "They are two really, really bright players.

"Both of them are selfless as well. I don't think there's an ego between the two of them so they definitely can complement each other.

"We've got (Chike) Kandi, (Alex) Reid, I thought House was absolutely outstanding (against Solihull Moors), so we've got some good options.

"Myles (Weston) is fit, he trained Thursday and Friday and today (Saturday).

"Gabi (Zakuani) is still out. He might need some surgery in March."

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Councillors approved plans for homes on the site of the former White Horse pub in Barking. Picture: Jacob Ranson

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Councillors approved plans for homes on the site of the former White Horse pub in Barking. Picture: Jacob Ranson

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

McMahon: Daggers do not fear leaders Barrow

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Air Ambulance treated 46 critically injured patients in Barking and Dagenham last year

Number of call-outs to the London Air Ambulance in London boroughs in 2019. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Barking captain Cohen says they can’t fear relegation as they head into final stretch

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Barking & Dagenham girls get better of Gloucester

Rihanna Zaman of Barking & Dagenham girls' district squad
Drive 24