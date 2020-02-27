McMahon: Daggers do not fear leaders Barrow

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon.

Daryl McMahon insists his Dagenham & Redbridge side do not fear National League leaders Barrow as they prepare to travel to Holker Street on Saturday.

Angelo Balanta celebrates scoring against Solihull.

The Daggers were due to face Ian Evatt's side on February 15 but the game had to be rearranged due to poor weather conditions making the pitch unplayable.

McMahon's side go into the rescheduled game after a 2-0 win at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday but had their game at Barnet on Tuesday postponed.

And the Daggers boss says his side will be getting ready for a game that they had already prepared well for.

"We did prepare for it," said McMahon.

Ben House of Dagenham and Darren Carter of Solihull.

"We travelled, we trained at Bolton on the Friday on the way up and were ready to go and play.

"It will be a really tough game, they are a very good side. But we don't fear anyone.

"We've got some very good players ourselves and we're looking to enjoy the end of the season and win some games."

Barrow head into the clash with Dagenham having picked up a 2-2 draw away at Sutton United on Saturday.

The Bluebirds have lost just one of the last 18 league games and lead second-placed Harrogate Town by five points.

Dagenham suffered a 2-0 defeat when the two sides met at Victoria Road earlier this season as goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley proved to be the difference.

Quigley leads the league goalscoring charts this season having netted 20 times so far, including a double against Sutton.

McMahon welcomed back Angelo Balanta to the starting line-up on Saturday as he partnered Ben House in a front two.

And the boss believes having both he and creative midfielder Sam Deering in the team is a huge positive, adding: "They are two really, really bright players.

"Both of them are selfless as well. I don't think there's an ego between the two of them so they definitely can complement each other.

"We've got (Chike) Kandi, (Alex) Reid, I thought House was absolutely outstanding (against Solihull Moors), so we've got some good options.

"Myles (Weston) is fit, he trained Thursday and Friday and today (Saturday).

"Gabi (Zakuani) is still out. He might need some surgery in March."